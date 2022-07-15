ITV will hold a live television debate with the Conservative leadership candidates as the party prepares to elect a new leader to replace Boris Johnson.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the debate.

Who are the Conservative leadership candidates?

Eleven candidates announced leadership bids, but only five remain after two rounds of voting.

Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss and Tom Tugendhat are still in the running to become the next party leader.

When will the ITV leadership debate be broadcast?

Britain's Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate will be broadcast live on Sunday 17 July at 7pm - on the eve of the next round of voting.

The hour-long debate will take place at ITV's White City studios, with all five candidates taking part.

Over the course of the programme, they will debate with each other on the issues dominating the campaign in response to questions put to them by host Julie Etchingham.

The hour-long debate will be hosted by Julie Etchingham. Credit: ITV

Michael Jermey, ITV's Director of News and Current Affairs said: "Television debates at important elections help voters engage with politics.

"ITV has been the home of some of the biggest political debates over the past decade. Sunday's debate will be an important event as the country's next Prime Minister is chosen."

In 2019, ITV's Conservative leadership debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt was watched by 4.4 million viewers.

How can I watch the debate?

As well as broadcasting live on ITV, the debate will also be streamed live on the ITV Hub, as well as through the ITV News website, YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter.

If you can't watch it live, you can catch up later on the ITV Hub.