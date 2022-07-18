Britons are bracing for "ferocious heat" as the UK's first red extreme heat warning came into effect on Monday.

Scorching temperatures are predicted for Monday, with Peterborough expected to hit 37C and Milton Keynes, Norwich and Lincoln set to see 36C – while temperatures could rise to 40C in London on Tuesday.

The rise in temperatures has forced the UK Health Security Agency to issue a level 4 heat-health alert – described as an “emergency” – while the Met Office has issued the UK’s first red extreme heat warning, with both running from Monday to Wednesday.

More than a dozen train companies are urging people not to travel during the heat warning. A total of 21 operators – ranging from Transport for Wales and Gatwick Express to the Transpennine Express and Southern – said they will be running a slower service on Monday and Tuesday after National Rail implemented speed restrictions across its network.

Credit: PA

Speed restrictions are used by train companies during periods of hot weather to avoid any damage being made to the tracks and to prevent rails from buckling. Cancellations are also in place as temperatures are predicted to soar to highs of 38C and 40C in some parts of England.

Climate attribution scientist at the Met Office Dr Nikos Christidis said the 40C prediction is a result of climate change. Ms Nicholls told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “This isn’t like a lovely hot day where we can put a bit of sunscreen on, go out and enjoy a swim and a meal outside. “This is serious heat that could actually, ultimately, end in people’s deaths because it is so ferocious. We’re just not set up for that sort of heat in this country.” Her comments were made after Mr Raab said people should take precautions ahead of the record-breaking temperatures but added that they should be able to enjoy themselves. “Obviously there is some common-sense practical advice we are talking about – stay hydrated, stay out of the sun at the hottest times, wear sun cream – those sorts of things,” he told Sophy Ridge On Sunday. “We ought to enjoy the sunshine and actually we ought to be resilient enough through some of the pressures it will place.”

Ministers held a virtual emergency Cobra meeting on Saturday after meteorologists warned the record high temperatures could put lives at risk. Additional contingency support for ambulance services, such as more call handlers and extra working hours, have been put in place on Monday and Tuesday. Transport services are expected to be disrupted on both days, with Cabinet Office Minister Kit Malthouse urging people not to travel. Meanwhile, the chairman of the NHS Confederation said hospitals are going to be “really, really pushed” over the next few days. Lord Victor Adebowale said the NHS “will cope”, but added that “coping isn’t good enough”.

He told Times Radio: “My members are pretty stretched at the moment. Ambulances are operating at their peak, the waiting times for ambulances are now getting longer. “The NHS will cope but coping isn’t good enough. We need to be actually operating in a way that allows people to get the treatment they need wherever needed, in good time. And that’s a struggle.”

College of Paramedics chief executive Tracy Nicholls said the “ferocious heat” the UK is predicted to experience over the next few days could have a detrimental effect on Britons. Schools in several counties, including Nottinghamshire and Hampshire, have confirmed they will close on Monday and Tuesday following the health warnings, while Milton Keynes University Hospital is “standing down routine outpatient appointments and surgery” on those days.

Greater Manchester Police implored people to avoid cooling off in reservoirs, rivers or ponds after a teenage boy died while swimming with friends in a canal. The 16-year-old got into difficulties and was last seen struggling in the water at Salford Quays in Greater Manchester at around 6.15pm on Saturday. A boy’s body was recovered overnight and officers believe it may be that of the missing teenager.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know