Heatwave in pictures: UK tries to stay cool as temperatures soar

The UK was under its first ever red extreme heat warning on Monday, as temperatures soared into the high thirties in parts of the country.

Wales has already broken temperatures for its hottest day on record, while the mercury hit 38.1C in Santon Downham , Suffolk, making it the hottest day of the year so far, but not the hottest day ever record.

A level 4 heat-health alert was issued by the UK Health Security Agency in response to the heatwave, with the public urged to avoid travelling unless essential.

Despite this, many flocked to beaches around the country, while others faced the challenge of getting to work on public transport in the extreme temperatures.

ITV News brings you the heatwave in pictures.

Some searching for relief from the scorching temperatures in Cambridge headed for Jesus Green Lido. Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire/PA Images

An elephant cools down at Chester Zoo, which has been forced to close its gates for two days due to the extreme heat warning. Credit: Chester Zoo

A person walks a dry bank of a tributary to the Dowry Reservoir close to Oldham. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

A teacher helps keep children cool at Hillside Avenue primary School in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich. Credit: ITV News

Keepers at ZSL London Zoo keep the Humboldt penguins cool with frozen fish lollies treats during the heatwave. Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

A member of The Queen's Guard takes part in the Changing the Guard ceremony on The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Some Londoners suffered stifling temperatures on the tube as they commuted to work. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

People cooling off in the sea in Folkestone, Kent. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images

Two people under an umbrella in London's Regents Park. Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

The public has been urged to avoid all travel that is not 'essential.' Credit: PA

Special measures had to be taken at the UK's biggest agricultural event, the Royal Welsh Show, in Powys, to keep the animals cool. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales