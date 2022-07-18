Heatwave in pictures: UK tries to stay cool as temperatures soar

The UK was under its first ever red extreme heat warning on Monday, as temperatures soared into the high thirties in parts of the country.
Wales has already broken temperatures for its hottest day on record, while the mercury hit 38.1C in Santon Downham, Suffolk, making it the hottest day of the year so far, but not the hottest day ever record.
A level 4 heat-health alert was issued by the UK Health Security Agency in response to the heatwave, with the public urged to avoid travelling unless essential.
Despite this, many flocked to beaches around the country, while others faced the challenge of getting to work on public transport in the extreme temperatures.
ITV News brings you the heatwave in pictures.