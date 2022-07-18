Historic heatwave shows little let up throughout the week

A historic heatwave as we start the week. Temperatures will be way higher than usual for mid-July and beyond a 'regular' heatwave as many extreme heat warnings remain for the bulk of Britain.

We're forecasting highs of 37-38°C today and close to 40°C tomorrow - potentially higher in a couple of spots. Temperatures are unlikely to drop below 23-25°C overnight.

With such exceptional, never seen before heat, expect many records to be broken - both by day and by night.

Unlike most previous heatwaves and historical record-breaking temperatures - where the emphasis has been across the south and south-east - tomorrow's peak of the heat will be most likely across parts of the Midlands and Yorkshire.

Some high hazy cloud will do little to offer relief in such oppressive, severe heat. Hit and miss showers and longer, thundery downpours will develop across parts of the south-west and Wales - and occasionally northern England. Again, even the much needed wet weather will do little to dampen the record temperatures.

From midweek, temperatures will slide a few degrees nearer to normal for the time of year, making for more manageable, bearable conditions. We'll keep the remarkably mild, stuffy nights in the south-east, but elsewhere it'll be feeling fresher and more comfortable for sleeping.

For many parts of England and Wales - there's little let up to come during the next few days. A much needed cooler, fresher respite from the heatwave isn't looking likely for the time being. At this stage it's looking like temperatures will climb to more than 30°C in some areas again this weekend.

