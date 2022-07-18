Weather forecasters and health experts are warning the public over soaring temperatures this week which could break records in the UK.

Britain's first ever red extreme heat warning comes into effect on Monday and will last until late on Tuesday, with temperatures likely in the high 30s and predicted to top 40C for the first time ever in some parts of England.

Railways and roads will be affected by the heatwave and travellers are urged to be prepared for disruption and avoid travel all together if possible.

Here's what to expect and how to prepare over the coming days.

Railways

More than a dozen train companies are urging Britons not to travel early this week, while cancellations are in place to cope with the extreme heat.

Speed restrictions are used by train companies during periods of hot weather to avoid any damage being made to the tracks and to prevent rails from buckling.

A total of 21 operators – ranging from Transport for Wales and Gatwick Express, to the Transpennine Express and Southern – said they will be running a slower service on Monday and Tuesday after National Rail implemented speed restrictions across its network.

Southern, South Eastern and Thameslink will be running a significantly reduced service and passengers should only travel if essential.South Western Railway and Great Western Railway are also warning of short notice cancellations.

London North Eastern Railway has said no trains are running from south of York and south of Leeds to London Kings Cross on Tuesday.

There will also be no train service on the East Coast mainline - the route from London to destinations like Peterborough, Leeds and York on Tuesday.

Transport for London (TfL) said London’s rail network would also be running a reduced service on Monday and Tuesday due to safety restrictions put into place to deal with the heat.

Chief operating officer of TfL, Andy Lord, told LBC: “We’re advising all our customers to only travel if their journey is essential, to make sure that they stay hydrated and carry water with them if they do have to travel.

“Check before they travel because journey times will be extended."

Those who have to travel are being encouraged to check their journeys on the National Rail website before setting off and taking water with them to stay hydrated.

Refunds are being offered to those who do not travel but have already purchased tickets.

Jake Kelly, spokesman for Network Rail, warned that services returning to normal on Wednesday “will depend on the damage that the weather does to the infrastructure” over the course of Monday and Tuesday.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme on Monday, Mr Kelly said: “Our advice very strongly to customers in England and Wales today and tomorrow is to only travel if absolutely essential, and to expect a very reduced train service and delays."

He said the decision to cancel some services were not taken "lightly" but added "we’ve not been faced with these exceptional temperatures before.”

He added: “We’re spending hundreds of millions of pounds a year on making the railway more resilient but ultimately faced with weather like we’ve never faced before, the infrastructure will suffer so we’ve had to put in place arrangements.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

Roads

The AA has meanwhile warned of roads melting and tyres bursting during the heatwave.

Some local authorities sent out the gritters late last week to put sand on roads to try to prevent the road surface from melting, the association said.

The AA and North West Ambulance Service have been advising that there is a greater danger of tyre blow-outs in extreme temperatures and have suggested drivers check their tyre pressures – when the tyre is cold – before setting off on their journeys.

They have also urged people to drive earlier in the day time to prevent engines from overheating and advised people to carry at least one litre of water per person in the vehicle.

Edmund King, AA president, said: “The extreme temperatures could be dangerous if you breakdown or get stuck in congestion. Ensure you have enough fuel or electric charge to keep your air-conditioning running.

"The heatwave could cause considerable problems for many older vehicles without air-conditioning or recent servicing, with both the car and occupants over-heating."