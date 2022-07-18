Tom Tugendhat has been eliminated from the Tory leadership race after finishing last in the third round of voting.

In their efforts to appoint a successor to Boris Johnson, Conservative MPs whittled down the contenders to four on Monday.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak got 115 votes, topping the ballot for a third time. International trade minister Penny Mordaunt won 82 votes, foreign secretary Liz Truss 71 and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch 58.

Mr Tugendhat trailed with 31 votes.

The MP for Tonbridge and Malling said: "It has been an amazing run. I'm incredibly proud of the team, I'm incredibly grateful to all of the supporters that have been with me."

Mr Tugendhat added that he had fought for a "clean start" during his campaign, as that's what the country is "crying out for".

The ballot came after candidates were involved in series of bad-tempered exchanges in the latest TV debate, staged by ITV.

Mr Sunak clashed with Ms Mordaunt and Ms Truss over the economy, while Ms Badenoch and Mr Tugendhat squared off over who had the record and experience to be prime minister.

Many Conservative MPs reacted to the debate with despair, warning that such "blue-on-blue" attacks could weaken their party.

A further debate - hosted by Sky News - was planned for Tuesday, but has been cancelled after Mr Sunak and Ms Truss pulled out.

In a statement, Sky said: “Two of the three candidates currently leading in the MPs ballots, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, have confirmed to Sky News that they do not want to take part.

“Conservative MPs are said to be concerned about the damage the debates are doing to the image of the Conservative Party, exposing disagreements and splits within the party."