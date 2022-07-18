Two cases of the deadly Marburg virus have been confirmed in Ghana, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

It marks the West African nation's first outbreak of the Ebola-like virus, after labs verified the two infections in samples that came back positive earlier this month.

Both patients died recently in hospital in the southern Ashanti region, the WHO said.

But what are the symptoms of Marburg, what causes it, and how dangerous is it?

What is Marburg virus and what causes it?

The disease is a rare but very infectious hemorrhagic fever, part of the same family as the virus that causes Ebola.

It was first detected in the German city of Marburg in 1967.

It's spread to people from fruit bats and is transmitted between humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, according to the WHO.

The disease can be very deadly, with fatality rates in past outbreaks ranging from 24% to 88%.

Fruit bats are considered the natural host of the virus. Credit: Unsplash

What are the symptoms of Marburg?

high fever

severe headache

severe malaise

muscle aches and pains

severe watery diarrhoea

abdominal pain and cramping

nausea and vomiting

patients have been described as displaying 'ghost-like' drawn features, deep-set eyes, expressionless faces and extreme lethargy

a non-itchy rash has been reported in patients between two and seven days after symptoms begin

many patients develop severe haemorrhagic manifestations within seven days, according to the WHO, and fatal cases usually bleed, often from multiple areas of the body including the nose, gums and vagina

in fatal cases, death usually occurs between eight and nine days after onset, usually after severe blood loss and shock, the WHO said

What is the treatment?

There is currently no specific treatment available for Marburg virus.

But the WHO said early supportive care such as rehydrating patients and balancing their electrolytes improves survival chances.

Doctors may also work to maintain a patients oxygen status and blood pressure, as well as replacing lost blood.

How are health authorities responding to the cases in Ghana?

Health authorities have "responded swiftly" to the cases in Ghana, and have got a "head start" in preparing for a possible outbreak, WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti said.

She added that "without immediate and decisive action, Marburg can easily get out of hand."

"WHO is on the ground supporting health authorities and now that the outbreak is declared, we are marshalling more resources for the response," Dr Moeti continued.

More than 90 contacts, including health workers and community members, have been identified and are being monitored, the WHO said.

Health officials have also warned people to stay away from caves inhabited by bats and to thoroughly cook all meat before consuming it.

Where have there been other outbreaks of the virus?

This is the second time Marburg has been identified in West Africa, after Guinea confirmed one case last year. That outbreak was declared over in September.

Other outbreaks of the disease have occurred in the Congo, Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda.

But the deadliest outbreak on record was in Angola, where 329 people died after catching Marburg in 2005.

Is there a risk of Marburg virus in the UK?

There has never been an outbreak of Marburg in the UK and it is unlikely to pose a risk to Britain at this time.

Last year, when a case was confirmed in Guinea, the Department of Health and Social care confirmed the risk to the UK population was "very low."