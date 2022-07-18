A woman who was "attacked and left for dead" in a two-year coma has woken up and named her brother as her attacker.

Wanda Palmer was living in a care home in New Martinsville, West Virginia, after she was found unconscious with serious head injuries at her home in Cottageville in June 2020, the West Virginia Metro News reported.

She had been so savagely beaten authorities thought she was dead when they discovered her, according to the paper.

Police worked to find evidence of her attacker, but every lead dried up, the paper reported.

But in June, the care home called police to let them know Ms Palmer had come out of her coma and was able to speak single words and seemed to respond when questioned.

In an interview with police last week, she identified the person who attacked her as her brother, Daniel Palmer, 55.

Wanda's brother Daniel Palmer has been charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding. Credit: Jackson County WV Sheriff's Department/Facebook

“The keys to the whole thing lay with the victim herself and with her unable to communicate we were left with nothing," Jackson County Sherriff Ross Mellenger said, according to the Metro News.

"Now low and behold two years later and boom, she’s awake and able to tell us exactly what happened,” he added.

Palmer has since been charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, the Sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Sheriff Mellenger said police believed Palmer used a machete or a hatchet to bludgeon his sister about the head.

He described the unusual case as "about as rare as it gets.”

Palmer is being held in jail on $500,000 bail. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer.

