The temperature records that have tumbled in UK heatwave

Extreme heat fuelled by climate change has seen numerous record temperatures throughout the UK, as the heatwave causes mass travel disruption and impacts on health services.

As the unprecedented temperatures continue to rise, experts predict more records will be broken.

Here are some of the milestones reached so far:

UK records 40 degrees for first time

The UK has hit its hottest temperature on record after the Met Office said that London Heathrow reported a record high of 40.2C at 12.50 on Tuesday afternoon.

This was according to provisional data, with temperatures set to climb further still.

The UK saw temperatures reaching 39.1C in Charlwood, Surrey, according to provisional Met Office figures released just before midday.

Until today, the record temperature for the UK was 38.7C, set in Cambridge in 2019.

Along with Charlwood, two other places had surpassed the previous UK temperature record by noon on Tuesday, the Met Office said. Kew Gardens, in west London, and Heathrow, west of London, both recorded temperatures of 38.8C.

Wales sees temperature high

On Monday, Wales provisionally recorded its hottest day ever with the mercury hitting 37.1C in Hawarden, Flintshire. The Met Office said it had broken the previous record of 35.2C, set in the same place in 1990.

It was the the second time the record was broken on Monday after 35.3C was recorded in Gogerddan, near Aberystwyth, earlier in the day.

Northern Ireland experiences new record

On Monday, Northern Ireland recorded its hottest day of the year, with temperatures soaring above 30C in some areas.

The Met Office recorded a temperature of 31.2C in Derrylin in Co Fermanagh at 3.55pm on Monday. The next highest temperatures recorded were 30.8C in Armagh and Aldergrove, Co Antrim, 30.4C in Thomastown, Co Fermanagh and 29.8C in Castlederg, Co Tyrone. The highest temperature ever recorded in Northern Ireland was 31.3C in Castlederg in County Tyrone last July.

Warmest night on record

The UK experienced its warmest night on record on Monday as the extreme heat saw temperatures remaining in the mid-20s.

According to the Met Office, the highest overnight minimum temperatures recorded were 24.5C in Aberporth, West Wales, 25.8C in Kenley, in the London Borough of Croydon, and 25.9C at Emley Moor, near Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

The previous record of 23.9C was set in Brighton in August 1990.

Overnight temperatures at Emley Moor exceeded 25C. Credit: PA

What other heat records could we see throughout the rest of the UK?

Scotland could have its hottest day on record with temperatures forecast to hit up to 34C. The Met Office said there was "a good chance" that the Scottish record of 32.9C - set at Greycrook in the Scottish Borders in 2003 - could be broken in the south-east of the country.

Edinburgh is predicted to reach 31C, while Glasgow will see the mercury rise to around 28C. But in Aboyne, thermometers could reach 32C, and in Coldstream, in the Scottish Borders, the mercury could soar to 34C.

