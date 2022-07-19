The UK's historic heatwave - what is yet to come?

The historic heatwave has already broken records - smashed in many cases.

Temperatures have soared much higher than usual for mid-July and beyond a "regular" summer heatwave - as many extreme heat warnings remain for the bulk of Britain.

On Monday we had one of our hottest days on record, with 38.1C for Santon Downham, a village in Suffolk within Thetford Forest, very close to the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

For others it was the hottest day ever on record - comfortably beating previous figures.

Monday already smashed several weather records. Credit: Met Office

Wales had their 1990 record smashed with 37.1C in Hawarden, Flintshire. Jersey saw temperatures climb to 37.9C at Maison St Louis - their hottest day since their records began in 1894.

Scotland had local records broken (Leuchars and Aboyne) and the Republic of Ireland (Dublin) had their July record broken.

We’ve just had a record-breaking warm night as temperatures remained higher after dark than many see by day this time of year. Figures exceeded the previous figures set in 1990 by quite a margin.

The warmest place was Emley Moor in West Yorkshire, which didn't drop below near 26C.

Britain experienced its hottest night on record on Monday. Credit: Met Office

With such exceptional, never-seen-before heat, expect many more records to fall in the next 24 hours.

Unlike most previous heatwaves where the emphasis has been across the south and south-east - this is a nationwide heat with just as many records falling further north.

Historical temperatures are most likely across parts of the Midlands and Yorkshire today.

Some high hazy cloud will do little to offer relief in such oppressive, severe heat today.

Showers and longer, thundery downpours will develop across parts of the south-west and Wales and occasionally northern England.

Again, even the much-needed wet weather will do little to dampen these historical record high temperatures. It'll feel tropical and really not what any of us are used to.

From Wednesday, temperatures will slide a few degrees and more manageable, bearable conditions are expected - the type of summertime weather we're used to.

