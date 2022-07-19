Thunderstorms expected to cool UK after hottest day on record

Play Brightcove video

ITV weather presenter Becky Mantin has the forecast for the coming days

After the UK experienced its hottest day on record with temperatures surpassing 40C, a thunderstorm warning has been issued for Wednesday.

Tonight, rain has fallen across the north east and south of England. It has still been very warm in central, southern and eastern England, but elsewhere a cooler night can be expected. Wednesday will be cooler than recent days but temperatures will still be high in parts of the east and southeast, with the maximum temperature predicted to be 28C. The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for this area.

Thursday will be much cooler for all. There will be showers or thunderstorms again in places on Friday, before it becomes dry and warm away from the northwest, where spells of rain will develop.By the time the UK reaches Saturday, the maximum temperature will be 24C. Rain is expected in the northwest on Sunday, however this is expected to clear through the evening and Monday morning.

