UK records hottest day on record as temperatures soar to over 39C

The UK is experiencing its hottest ever day on record, according to provisional Met Office data.

Charlwood, in Surrey, hit 39.1C on Tuesday shortly before midday - beating the previous record of 38.7C seen in Cambridge in 2019.

The Met Office said the temperature for now has been "provisionally" recorded and "if confirmed this will be the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK".

Preparing for the record-breaking temperatures, meteorologists issued Britain's first ever red extreme heat warning from Monday through to Wednesday for a large part of England.

The rise in temperatures has also forced the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to issue a level 4 heat-health alert - described as an “emergency”.

Tuesday night into Wednesday could also see temperatures stay above 20C, known as a “tropical night”, and while Wednesday will be significantly cooler, it will still be around 28-30C in some areas - hot for the time of year.

Claudia Di Napoli, a heatwaves researcher at the University of Reading, said heat poses multiple dangers, including dehydration, overheating, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

“These must not be under-estimated as their consequences can be fatal,” she warned.

She said infants, the elderly, homeless, outdoor workers and those with pre-existing medical conditions are more vulnerable, but heat early warning systems could help prevent deaths.

Britons are being urged to stay inside during the hottest period of the day, between 11am and 4pm, and wear sun cream, a hat, stay in the shade and keep hydrated with water, and there are warnings about swimming in lakes, rivers and reservoirs.

