The virtually empty concourse at Kings Cross is a remarkable sight at this time of year. This station normally has more than 200,000 a day.

The departure board too is stripped of services as the East Coast Main line has been closed for all stops south of York and Leeds.

Passengers are being warned not to travel. Closing 173 miles of track like this shows how serious this heat is for the train network.It is causing mass disruption to people’s travel plans - but it’s deemed necessary for safety reasons.

It was announced in advance, so most passengers have got the message, with few turning up here.

The proactive closure of this line will continue until eight o’clock tonight.Britain’s UK rail infrastructure isn’t designed to cope with these extremes.

Today the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the tracks are built for temperatures up to 35 degrees - not the 40 degrees expected today.The risk is not just rails but also cable buckling under the heat.

And one of the main reasons the East Coast Mainline has been closed is the fear that trains could get stuck leaving passengers stranded in this heat.

Train services across the country cancelled at Kings Cross as temperatures soared on Tuesday. Credit: ITV News

Elsewhere, train companies around the country are putting limits on services with passengers advised to travel only if necessary.

Even where services do run - many will be at reduced speeds.If you do need to make a journey check timetables first - and take the sensible precautions such as taking drinks.

But if you can …postpone your trip until these extreme temperatures have passed.

