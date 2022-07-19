Wildfires rip through the UK amid record-breaking heatwave

Wildfires have surged across the UK, igniting houses and burning vegetation as temperatures above 40C break national records.

Around 100 firefighters tackled a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London, on Tuesday afternoon, with footage showing black smoke billowing into the air and buildings on fire.

Lynn Sabbertrn told ITV News she had no idea whether her house in the village had been damaged after she was forced to evacuate it.

"It's a very good neighbourhood, a very good community. I feel sorry if [people] have got any young children or babies... it was such a panic," she added.

Lynn Sabbertrn was ordered by police officers to leave her home in Wennington after a fire ripped through the village

After numerous other blazes in the capital on Tuesday, London Fire Brigade declared a Major Incident.

Meanwhile, 90 firefighters have been tackling a large blaze in Dartford, Kent, where more gutted houses have been pictured.

A fire has also raged through Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk - the site of the BBC's Springwatch programme. The coastal park is home to thousands of species of animal.

In Yorkshire, where temperatures hit 40C, a local fire service spokesperson said numerous fires had caused some homes to lose power.A temperature of 40.3C was provisionally recorded in Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, on Tuesday afternoon, beating the previous record for the UK of 38.7C in Cambridge three years ago, by 1.6C.

The Met Office said at least 29 observation sites across England have provisionally broken the previous all-time record, from Bramham, in West Yorkshire, to Charlwood, in Surrey.

