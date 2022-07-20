EuroMillions: Claim staked for the record £195m jackpot won by UK ticket-holder

A claim has been staked for the record £195,707,000 jackpot won by a single UK ticket-holder in Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw, Camelot has said.

The claim will undergo a series of checks to ensure its validity before the windfall is paid. Camelot said no information will be released on whether the claimant is an individual or a syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public. Andy Carter, Camelot’s senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “This is absolutely incredible news.”

He added: “Last night saw history made with the biggest-ever National Lottery prize won by a UK player, and we’re ecstatic that we’ve received a claim. “Our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing and record-breaking win.”

Representing the largest ever National Lottery win of all time, Tuesday's winning numbers were 6, 23, 27, 40, 41, with 2 and 12 selected for the Lucky Star numbers.

The holder will be able to buy 11 Boeing 747 jets, 23 Pisces-VI Submarines, Southampton Football Club or a townhouse in London’s Mayfair, complete with steam-room and plunge pool, cinema room and fully-equipped chef’s kitchen. It also means they are richer than Adele (worth £150 million). Only 15 UK players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the previous record-holder an anonymous winner of £184 million in May this year.

Earlier in May, Joe and Jess Thwaite, a married couple from Gloucester, scooped a then record-breaking £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the EuroMillions.

The EuroMillions draw is held twice a week and is played in 13 European countries.

