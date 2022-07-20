Inflation hits new 40-year high at 9.4%

The rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation rose to 9.4% in June from 9.1% in May, the Office for National Statistics has said.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said: “Annual inflation again rose to stand at its highest rate for over 40 years. “The increase was driven by rising fuel and food prices, these were only slightly offset by falling second-hand car prices. “The cost of both raw materials and goods leaving factories continued to rise, driven by higher metal and food prices respectively. “These increases saw raw materials post their highest annual increase on record, with manufactured goods at a 45-year high.”

More to follow...