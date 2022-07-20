Male bank robbery suspect dressed as elderly woman in audacious heist in Georgia

Police in Georgia are searching for a male bank robbery suspect who dressed up as an elderly woman during an audacious heist.

The suspect allegedly told a bank teller he had a gun and used a note to demand money at a Chase Bank branch in McDonough on Monday, according to the McDonough Police Department.

Police said the man, who was wearing a floral dress, white wig and orange latex style gloves, then fled with the money in a white SUV with no registration tags.

"The suspect was also wearing a black mask or neck 'gator'", a police post on Facebook read.

He was described as being around six feet tall and of slender build.

