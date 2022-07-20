Travellers have been left stranded after a number of train services were axed due to extreme heat.

Those trying to travel by rail faced chaos at stations on Wednesday morning after temperatures hit 40C on Tuesday, a new UK record, causing damage to overhead wires, tracks and signalling systems.

All lines between Lancaster and Carlisle and lines in the Birmingham New Street area are not expected to reopen until Wednesday afternoon due to severe damage to overhead cables.

While a large number of trains between London Euston and Scotland were dropped.

And no trains were running north of Birmingham to Wolverhampton.

National Rail told customers to check before setting off on their journeys and to only travel if absolutely necessary.

It said on its website: “A huge amount of work has been completed overnight to fix problems with the track and overhead wires caused by the heat yesterday.

“Network Rail teams are continuing to work tirelessly to make the repairs so we can get services back up and running for passengers but there is still disruption to services throughout the day. So, for anyone travelling today, please take time to check before you travel.

”More than two dozen services departing from London King’s Cross and Euston were cancelled or delayed."

Why were so many trains cancelled?

One of the reasons that so many services had to be dropped after extreme heats is due to how rail networks are stress tested.

Lines have to be prepared for UK temperatures throughout the year, thus leaving them vulnerable to the record breaking heats that have hit the country this week.

Tracks are prepared for temperatures of around 27C as they need to function throughout the colder weather as well.

If rails were prepared for exceptionally hot weather, they wouldn’t be safe in the winter. And, as a result of the mercury hitting 40C in some parts of the country, rail networks grew by around 9km due to rails expanding in the sun.

What have rail bosses said?

The East Coast Main Line, the main rail artery connecting London and Edinburgh via Peterborough, Doncaster, York, Darlington, Durham and Newcastle, was damaged on Tuesday after a fire spread on to the track near Sandy in Bedfordshire.

The route between London King’s Cross and Peterborough was closed until the early afternoon, with a reduced service running later in the day.

Passenger at London Kings Cross. Credit: PA

Avanti West Coast said services from London Euston were cancelled due to ongoing repair work following damage caused by fires in the Hatch End area of north-west London on Tuesday.

A spokesman said: “Train services are severely disrupted across our network as a result of damage to the overhead wires at multiple locations due to yesterday’s extreme heat. Network Rail is still at the sites carrying out repairs.

“Customers should make sure they check their journey before leaving for the station, and train tickets for yesterday and today will be valid for travel tomorrow. We’re sorry for the inconvenience this will cause.

”Network Rail said passenger numbers on Tuesday were around 40% lower than the same day last week.

Overhead electric wires were down in Rugby, Birmingham and Carlisle, leading to a number of trains being trapped and emergency evacuations of passengers.

Network Rail Wales apologised for having to close the Cambrian Line between Dovey Junction and Aberystwyth “due to extreme heat”.