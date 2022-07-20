Britain's next prime minister will be either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss, it has been confirmed, after Penny Mordaunt was eliminated from the Tory leadership race.

Former chancellor Sunak was given support by 137 of his Tory colleagues and Ms Truss received 113 votes, but Ms Mordaunt dropped out after only 105 Conservative MPs backed her.

The third-placed candidate tweeted: "Thanks to everyone for all your hard work. We go forward together."

The two finalists now have over a month of campaigning to Tory party members before the winner is announced on September 5.

That will be Boris Johnson's last day in office, with his replacement moving into Downing Street on September 6.

Parliament breaks up for recess on Thursday (July 21), giving the two finalists until the end of August to appeal to the party membership.

There are around 160,000 members, meaning the next prime minister will be elected by a tiny proportion of the UK's voting age adults.

It's led to calls for the eventual winner to hold a general election in order to gain a fresh mandate, given the huge pull of Mr Johnson's personal popularity causing a landslide in 2019 - but all candidates have ruled that out.

Much of the summer's campaigning will involve the candidates being quizzed in private by party members at hustings events, however there will be at least one televised debate.

BBC will host their debate on Monday at 9pm on Monday, presented by Sophie Raworth.