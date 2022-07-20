Play Brightcove video

Putin looks increasingly uncomfortable as he waits for 50 long seconds for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to show up for talks in front of the press

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin wait for almost a minute in front of a sea of reporters at talks on the sidelines of a three-way summit in Tehran.

President Putin, who ordered his troops to invade neighbouring Ukraine in February, looked stony faced as he waited for Erdoğan to enter the room, but greeted him with a smile and a handshake in front of the waiting press.

Despite leaving Putin awkwardly shuffling from one foot to another, Erdoğan praised what he described as Russia's "very, very positive approach" at last week's grain talks in Istanbul. The Turkish president said he hoped a deal could be made, and "the result that will emerge will have a positive impact on the whole world".

Putin is seen twitching his mouth and fidgeting as he waits. Credit: AP

Speaking to Erdoğan as their meeting began, Putin thanked him for his mediation to help "move forward" a deal on Ukrainian grain exports.

"Not all the issues have been resolved yet, but it's good that there has been some progress," Putin added.

He later told reporters that Moscow would accept a deal to allow Ukrainian grain shipments if the West lifts restrictions on Russian grain exports.

Turkey, a Nato member, has found itself opposite Russia in several conflicts, including the years-long civil war in Syria, Libya, and now Ukraine, which Putin calls a "special military operation".

Finally...Erdoğan arrives (but avoids eye contact). Credit: AP

The Turkish government has even sold lethal drones for use by Ukrainian forces on Russian troops.

However, Ankara, unlike the US and other Western countries, has not imposed sanctions on the Kremlin, making it a sorely needed partner for Moscow.

Turkey also relies on the Russian market as it grapples with soaring inflation and a rapidly depreciating currency.