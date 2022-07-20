Boris Johnson is being quizzed at Prime Minister's Questions for the final time before he passes either Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt or Liz Truss the keys to Number 10.

And it's Keir Starmer's last chance to grill his political rival after 15 months of sparring across the despatch box in the House of Commons.

Mr Johnson will remain prime minister until September 5, when his replacement is announced, however it will be his last PMQs because MPs break for their summer recess on Thursday, and when they return there will be a new Tory leader.

Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss are all fighting to take the outgoing PM's place but one will be eliminated from the Tory leadership race this afternoon.

Tory MPs are set to vote on who makes it into the final two before Tory party members decide over the rest of summer which candidate should be leader.

Mr Johnson, who has repeatedly called Mr Starmer "Captain Hindsight" at PMQs, said last week that his successor - whoever that may be - will "wipe the floor" with the Labour leader.

"After a few weeks' time, that is exactly what they will do. They will unite around the winner and they will do just that," he said at his penultimate PMQs.

Foreign Secretary Truss is now the favourite to win the leadership contest after surpassing her former Cabinet colleague Mr Sunak, who resigned as chancellor two weeks ago before launching a leadership bid.

But Ms Truss, who has the support of 86 Tories, must beat Ms Mordaunt in today's ballot.

She has 92 backers but it's thought Ms Truss is likely to beat her because most of those who previously supported the now-eliminated Kemi Badenoch are expected to choose the foreign secretary as their leader.

Mr Sunak is almost guaranteed to be in the final two as he's already got 118 backers, just short of the 120 required to reach the last round of the contest.