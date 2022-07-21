Play Brightcove video

Queenie speaks to ITV News Correspondent John Ray on how her life was transformed after being evacuated from the terror of the Blitz to Englemere Wood in Ascot

Queenie Clapton's life was transformed by war when she swapped her troubled childhood in a tenement block in London, and later a care home, for a stately home where she rubbed shoulders with royalty during the Second World War.

Now 95, she is telling her story for the first time.

Her remarkable story, from tenement block to stately home in Ascot during the war, full of cake and visits from princesses, has been turned into a book: The Angels of Englemere Wood: The uplifting and inspiring true story of a children's home during the Blitz by Karen Farrington.

On a visit to Grenville House, Queenie stands by as Matron’s mother holds Roger while Monica talks to her daughter, Joy. Credit: Estate of Englemere Wood

Queenie was taken in by the Waifs and Strays home during the war, one of several girls who were evacuated from the terror of the Blitz to Englemere Wood in Ascot , the home of Dorothy Peyton, Lady in Waiting to Queen Victoria’s granddaughters. Lady Peyton and matron Doris Bailey rescued these deprived children and gave them a real home, where they had knitting circles with princesses, and performed plays for a royal audience.

It was a life transformed.

"We used to have tea in the garden in the summer, and cake. We never had cake elsewhere."The Englemere girls were a happy band of sisters - and they had illustrious visitors.

"The princesses (Margaret and Elizabeth, now the queen) came here, had their photograph taken with the children," Queenie says.

"The princesses did a pantomime at Windsor Castle.

"I can hear her now, Princess Elizabeth, saying 'I have a seat for you', trying to get Margaret to come out and join her."

Queenie went on to help care for a godson of the Queen’s father, and in time, to have children of her own.

In the gardens of their North Devon home, Queenie’s son Roger embraces Matron, who he knew as ‘Nanna’, and Sister Adams, his ‘Aunt Edie’. Credit: Estate of Englemere Wood

But her life is the legacy of two women – Dorothy Peyton, Englemere’s owner, who welcomed so many evacuees – and matron, Edith Bailey.

"She told me and all the girls everything I know. To be true, honest and never give in."