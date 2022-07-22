Further train strikes are planned in July and August, with thousands of rail workers set to walk out in an ongoing bitter dispute over pay and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at train companies and Network Rail are planning three days of industrial action, which will cripple services across the country.

Separately, members of the train drivers' union ASLEF and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) are also preparing to walk out.

There are strikes taking place on July 23, 27 and 30, and August 18 and 20. Disruption is also likely the day after each strike due to the knock-on impact from reduced staffing and services.

People are asked to plan ahead and only travel if necessary. Passengers can check the status of their journey by visiting National Rail, their train operating company’s website, or social media.

Read on to find out how the strikes will affect your local rail service.

At a glance: When are the next train strikes happening and which operators are affected?

July 23: Greater Anglia; Hull Trains (ASLEF members)

July 27: All UK train operators are likely to be affected, even if they are not directly part of the dispute (RMT and TSSA members)

July 30: Arriva Rail London (London Overground); Chiltern Railways; Greater Anglia; Great Western; Hull Trains; LNER; Southeastern; West Midlands Trains (ASLEF members)

August 18 and 20: All UK train operators are likely to be affected, even if they are not directly part of the dispute (RMT members)

Saturday July 23

Train drivers on Greater Anglia and Hull Trains will walk out for 24 hours on Saturday July 23 as part of strike action by the union ASLEF.

Greater Anglia said passengers should avoid travelling with them, adding: “Our service will be heavily reduced and disrupted, and most routes won't have trains or bus replacements.”

Following Saturday's strike, Greater Anglia’s Sunday services will start later than usual and some will be cancelled altogether.

The Elizabeth line, c2c, Cross Country, EMR, Great Northern and London Overground are not affected.

Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles said: “Our advice to customers will be to avoid travelling on our trains.

"With drivers on strike, we can only run minimal services and just on limited routes - and between limited hours too, for most of those routes.

“We are aware that many customers will have plans to travel – it’s the first weekend of the school holidays and the weekend of the Latitude Festival. We’re genuinely sorry if this strike disrupts people’s plans.”

The revised train timetable for Saturday July 23 and Sunday July 24 can be accessed on the Greater Anglia website.

Hull Trains is also running a reduced timetable on the same days due to strike action.

On Sunday, it will run two return trips to London King's Cross from Hull and one return trip to London King's Cross from Doncaster.

On Monday July 25, the 07:27 from London King’s Cross – Hull will be cancelled.

It plans to run a normal service on Friday July 22.

Wednesday July 27

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 14 train operators will walk out for 24 hours on Wednesday July 27.

In echoes of June’s strike action, a "very limited" timetable will be available across England, Scotland and Wales, with only around 20% of services running across half the network.

Some parts of the country will have no train services at all.

Even train operators not in dispute with the union will be affected due to the wider impact.

Special timetables will be published this Saturday [23 July], but Network Rail has confirmed that trains will start later and finish much earlier than usual.

It warned passengers to expect disruption and only travel if necessary.

The strike will affect passengers travelling for holidays or attending events such as the women's Euro 2022 semi-final in Milton Keynes on July 27, and the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham the following day.

The organisations involved in this action are:

Network Rail

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia

LNER

East Midlands Railway

c2c

Great Western Railway

Northern Trains

South Eastern

South Western Railway

Transpennine Express

Avanti West Coast,

West Midlands Trains

Govia Thameslink Railway (including Gatwick Express)

The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) union said its members at Avanti West Coast will also strike on 27 July to coincide with the RMT action.

Avanti operates the service between London Euston and Glasgow which runs through cities like Preston, Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham.

Saturday July 30

Separately, train drivers' union ASLEF has called strike action across eight train operators on Saturday July 30.

The train operators involved are:

Arriva Rail London (London Overground)

Chiltern Railways

Greater Anglia

Great Western

Hull Trains

LNER

Southeastern

West Midlands Trains

​​Mick Whelan, general secretary of ASLEF, said the industrial action will mean "virtually no service" in the affected areas.

Thursday August 18 and Saturday August 20

Members of the RMT at Network Rail and 14 train operators will walk out again on August 18 and 20, affecting services across the whole of the country.

Why are rail workers striking and what are those involved saying?

Rail workers are striking over pay, job security and conditions.

Unions are calling for a pay increase in line with the cost of living. There are also concerns around potential job losses and working conditions, including unsocial hours and safety on the job.

Extensive talks have been held in recent weeks, but the dispute remains in deadlock.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch called the latest pay offer from Network Rail “paltry” and said it amounts to a real-terms pay cut for workers over the next two years.

"Our members have lost thousands of pounds in earnings due to a pay freeze in recent years and they refuse to be short-changed again," Mr Lynch said.

RMT also said Network Rail's offer will involve cutting a third of all frontline maintenance roles and 50% of all scheduled maintenance work.

Network Rail said its pay offer was worth over 5%, and more for those on a lower salary, but was conditional on "achieving savings through modernising reforms".

Transport Minister Grant Shapps criticised RMT for rejecting the pay offer, saying in a statement that the union was "hell-bent on causing further misery for people across the country".

And Network Rail’s chief executive Andrew Haines echoed this, saying RMT seemed “hell-bent on continuing their political campaigning, rather than compromising and agreeing a deal for their members.”

Mick Whelan, general secretary for ASLEF, said: "The drivers at the companies where we are striking have had a real terms pay cut over the last three years – since April 2019."

He added: "In real terms, with inflation running ahead at 9%, 10%, and even 11% this year, according to which index you use, [workers] are being told to take a real terms pay cut. And that is not acceptable."

A spokesperson for the Department for Transport said it was "simply untrue to claim no worker has had a pay rise in three years".

Can I get a refund or change my travel plans?

The National Rail website says: "If your service has been cancelled, delayed or rescheduled, you will be entitled to a change or refund from the original retailer of your ticket.

"If you have a ticket for travel on 27 or 30 July you can use this ticket either on the day before the date on the ticket or through and including Tuesday 2 August (excluding season tickets).

"Please note if your ticket is for a journey that includes crossing London it will not be valid on London Underground services on an alternative date. Please contact the original retailer of your ticket for more information.

"To help minimise any disruption, you may be able to use your ticket on another train company or an alternative route. Please contact the train company you are due to travel with for more information."