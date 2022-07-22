More than 40,000 rail workers to go on strike next week, RMT union announces

More than 40,000 workers at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will go on strike next Wednesday after no breakthrough in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union announced.

It comes after the UK endured the biggest rail strikes since 1989 in June, with fears the walkouts could spread across the public sector, triggering a "summer of discontent" as workers demand better pay amid soaring inflation.More follows...