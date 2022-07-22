The Duke of Sussex has won a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the Home Office over his UK security arrangements.

Harry is taking legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when visiting from north America.

In the first stage of the case earlier this month, the duke’s lawyers asked Mr Justice Swift to grant permission for a full hearing to have a judge review the Home Office’s decision.

In a judgment on Friday, the High Court judge said the case could proceed, granting permission for part of Harry’s claim to have a judicial review.

Mr Justice Swift said: “The application for permission to apply for judicial review is allowed in part and refused in part.”

