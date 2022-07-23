A couple in Israel have been arrested after a man attending a party at their villa died having been sucked into a sinkhole in the swimming pool.

Mobile phone video from the scene shows inflatables and water being sucked to the bottom, at the centre of the pool, as people sitting by the poolside shout. A man is seen approaching the sinkhole, slips and is almost pulled in before he backs away.

The incident happened during a private party the couple hosted at their house in the town of Karmi Yosef, 40km (25 miles) southeast of the capital Tel Aviv.

Inflatables were sucked into the sinkhole at the bottom of the swimming pool. Credit: AP

Israeli police said on Friday they placed a couple under house arrest.

The man and woman, both in their sixties, are suspected of causing death by negligence, police said. They were arrested on Thursday night and a court decided to release them Friday under "restrictive conditions of house arrest" for five days.

The police said the 30-year-old man who died was found following a search mission in which Israeli police, emergency crews and the army took part.