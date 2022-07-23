Ukraine has accused Russia's Vladimir Putin of having "spat in the face" of UN and Turkish leaders, after several explosions at the port city of Odesa less than 24 hours after a deal was reached on resuming grain exports.

On Friday, Russian and Ukrainian officials signed a pair of twin deals brokered by Turkey and the UN to resume much-needed exports. It was hoped the deal would lead to Ukraine being able to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural products that have been stuck in Black Sea ports due to the war.

But on Saturday Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said Russia had launched a missile attack on the port of Odesa, "breaking its promises and undermining its commitments".

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko said two Russian missiles had hit the port, with a further two intercepted. The politician added there were a number wounded.

Mr Nikolenko said should exports continue to be held up "Russia will bear full responsibility for [a] global food crisis."

In a post on Facebook, the official said the actions amounted to "Vladimir Putin spitting in the face of UN Secretary General and Turkish president who made enormous efforts to reach an agreement."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the deal as "an agreement for the world" at the signing ceremony in Istanbul on Friday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was also at the signing ceremony, said: "We are proud to be instrumental in an initiative that will play a major role in solving global food crisis that has been on the agenda for a long time."

Turkey plays a key role in managing exports in the region as it controls the Dardanelles and Bosphorus Straits which is the only sea route out of the Black Sea. It has also attempted to act as a mediator between the two sides during the conflict.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion of the country and naval blockade of its ports have halted shipments.

Some grain is being transported through Europe by rail, road and river, but the prices of vital commodities like wheat and barley have soared during the nearly five-month war.

It's hoped the deal will alleviate immediate pressures on the global food market but with the war still raging there are fears many of Ukraine's farms will be unable to plant their next crops.

Grain fields burn, on the outskirts of Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine on Friday 22 July. Credit: AP

The lack of exports has already led to a crisis in many nations that rely on Ukrainian grain.

In Kenya, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) says more than 18.4 million people “are already on the verge of starvation, about half of them children”.

In Nigeria, breadmakers went on strike after soaring production costs left many bakeries operating at a loss.

Several other countries in Africa have also experienced similar difficulties. This is being driven by a drought in the country and also a lack of grain imports.

