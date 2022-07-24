Kate Moss says she was asked to go topless during a shoot aged 15

Kate Moss said she had to "run away" from a photography shoot for a bra catalogue aged about 15 after a man asked her to be topless.

The British model, now 48, signed to Storm modelling agency in 1988 and told the BBC Radio 4 programme Desert Island Discs she would go on her own to castings across London, armed with an A to Z book.

Recounting the incident she said: “I had a horrible experience for a bra catalogue. I was only 15 probably and he said ‘Take your top off’ and I took my top off. And I was really shy then about my body.

“And he said ‘Take your bra off’ and I could feel there was something wrong so I got my stuff and I ran away.

“I think it sharpened my instincts. I can tell a wrong ‘un a mile away.”

Kate Moss, in 1997, says she can now spot a wrong'un from a mile away. Credit: PA

Moss also spoke about the 1990 shoot that made her famous, but admitted revisiting the memory was “painful”.

The late photographer Corinne Day, who Moss often worked with, shot a series of photographs of her for The Face magazine on the beach at Camber Sands, East Sussex, when she was 16.

Moss said: “That scrunched up nose that is on the cover, she would say, ‘Snort like a pig’ to get that picture.

“And I would be like, ‘I don’t want to snort like a pig’ and she would be like, ‘Snort like a pig, that’s when it looks good’.”

Moss recalled how she had “cried a lot” during the shoot because she did not feel comfortable being “naked”.

She said: “I didn’t want to take my top off. I was really, really self-conscious about my body and she would say, ‘If you don’t take your top off I am not going to book you for Elle’ and I would cry.

“It is quite difficult (to take myself back there). It is painful because she was my best friend and I really loved her – but she was a very tricky person to work with.

“But you know, the pictures are amazing so she got what she wanted and I suffered for them, but in the end they did me a world of good really. They did change my career.”

Moss also recalled shooting an underwear campaign for Calvin Klein in 1992 with the actor Mark Wahlberg, who was then known as Marky Mark.

It was her first major advertising campaign but Moss recalled taking Valium to ease her anxiety before the shoot and feeling “vulnerable and scared” when she was required to be topless during it.

Moss said she had passed lessons about the modelling industry on to her 19-year-old daughter Lila, who she manages through her agency.

“I have said to her you don’t have to do anything you don’t want to do,” she said.

“If you don’t want to do this shoot, if you don’t feel comfortable, if you don’t want to model, don’t do it.

“I take care of my models. I make sure they are with agents at shoots so when they are being taken advantage of, there is someone there to say ‘I don’t think that’s appropriate’.

“I don’t know if that’s across the board but that’s what I can do.”