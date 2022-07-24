Major incident declared in Surrey over 'large fire' at Hankley Common

Surrey's fire service has declared a major incident as fire engines tackle a "large fire" at Hankley Common in Elstead.

"We have declared a major incident at Hankley Common due to a large fire in the open. We have several fire engines in attendance," the Surrey Fire and Rescue Service tweeted.

"There is a great deal of smoke so please avoid the area, windows and doors should be closed if nearby and pets kept indoors."

The blaze comes after major fire incidents were declared in several counties this week as temperatures climbed over 40C and led to tinder-dry conditions.

"We're currently assisting our colleagues with a large fire in Elstead which broke out on the common this afternoon (24 July)," Surrey Police said in a tweet. "Thursley Road is currently closed and we are asking people to stay away from the area while we deal with the incident."