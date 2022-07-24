A 28-year-old man has died after a shooting at a gathering in east London.

Police were called to Cheney Row Park, Waltham Forest, at around 12.30am on Sunday to reports of shots being fired.

Soon afterwards, two men turned up to an east London hospital, one of whom later died of gunshot injuries.

The other man, aged in his 30s, had suffered stab injuries. He was later discharged from hospital and has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Witnesses have been urged to remember the victim’s “grieving mother and father” and help police with their inquiries.

Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Residents near Cheney Row Park said they expected trouble when they saw groups arriving in the area.

One man, who did not want to be named, said: “We live round the corner so didn’t see anything but I did see earlier more and more kids showing up so we thought … there would be a fight.

“We didn’t think it would be anything like this.”

A large cordon remains in place around the park and neighbouring streets while officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the area.

A forensics team are also on the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen from the Metropolitan Police, who is leading the investigation, said: “My heart goes out to the family of the man who has lost his life in this reckless act of violence.

“I believe there were 50 to 100 people gathered in and around Cheney Row Park at the time of the shooting with music playing.

“I urgently need to speak with everyone who was at that event – even if you do not believe you saw anything significant, you need to come forward.

“There will have been footage and images captured at the event, and we need to see these.

“Please ensure that all such material is saved – we will provide a link for it to be uploaded shortly.

“To anyone considering whether or not to come forward to police, I ask you to put yourself in the position of the victim’s grieving mother and father this morning. They deserve answers.”

Witnesses can contact the police on 101, quoting reference 267/24jul, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

