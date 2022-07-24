Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that with a missile attack on Odesa, Russia had demonstrated to the world community its inability to negotiate.

The missile strike in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa hit just hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there.

Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles hit the port's infrastructure and Ukrainian air defences brought down two others, the Ukrainian military’s Southern Command said. Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko said an unspecified number of people were injured in the attack.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denounced Saturday's airstrikes as a “spit in the face” to Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the agreements.

Command spokeswoman Nataliya Humenyuk said no grain storage facilities were hit in Odesa.

Turkey's defence minister, however, said he had spoken with Ukrainian authorities and one missile struck a grain silo and another landed nearby but neither affected loading at Odesa's docks.

Zelenskky said: "Russian missile attack on Odesa, on our port, is a cynical one, and it was also a strike to the political positions of Russia itself.

"If someone in the world could still say that some kind of dialogue with Russia, some kind of agreement is needed, you see what is happening.

"Russian Kalibrs have destroyed the very possibility for such statements."

He added: "And we see the absolute unanimity of the world's reaction to this strike. The occupiers can no longer deceive anyone.

"Among other things, as a result of this strike, the building of the Odesa Art Museum was also damaged. The rockets hit close to the historical objects of Odesa - something that is the heritage of not only Ukrainian culture but also the culture of Europe."

The Ukrainian president mentioned a visit earlier on Saturday of an American parliamentarian delegation headed by Congressman Adam Smith to Ukraine, and thanked US President Joe Biden for the new package of security assistance worth 270 million dollars.