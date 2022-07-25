Pope Francis has delivered a long-awaited apology for the Catholic church’s role in forcibly assimilating Indigenous peoples into Canada’s notorious residential school system, which led to generations of trauma and abuse.

“I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples,” the Pope said near the site of the former Ermineskin Indian Residential School, in Edmonton, Alberta. The apology opened Francis’ weeklong “penitential pilgrimage” to Canada, which is meant to help the church on its path of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and help victims heal. His words on Monday went beyond his earlier apology for the “deplorable” acts of missionaries and instead took responsibility for the church’s institutional cooperation with the “catastrophic” assimilation policy, which Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission has said amounted to a “cultural genocide”.

