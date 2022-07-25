UK to host Eurovision 2023 after agreement with Ukraine and broadcasters

The UK will host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023 after an agreement between Ukraine, which won this year's competition, and broadcasters.

Ukraine was unable to host the contest due to the ongoing war with Russia, breaking a tradition which usually sees the competition held in the previous winner's country.

Britain, which won second place in 2022, offered to step in after it was decided unviable to host the contest in a country under constant bombardment.

The BBC, which will broadcast the show, said the search for a host city is now underway.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries confirmed the news on Twitter, saying it is an "absolute privilege and honour for the UK to be supporting our friends".

A statement from BBC director-general Tim Davie said: "It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. "Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege.

"The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity.

"The BBC will now begin the process to find a host city to partner with us on delivering one of the most exciting events to come to the UK in 2023."

In a statement, Ms Dorries said: "The Eurovision Song Contest unites people through the power of music and creativity.

"Following a request from the European Broadcasting Union and the Ukrainian authorities, I’m delighted that the BBC has agreed to step in and host next year's contest. I'm just sorry that due to Russia's continued acts of bloodshed it has not been possible to host the event in Ukraine, where it should be.

"As hosts, the UK will honour the competition's spirit and diversity, and most importantly, ensure it reflects Ukraine’s recent Eurovision victory and Ukrainian creativity."