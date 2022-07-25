X-Factor reveals how One Direction came together

The X-Factor has released a never before seen clip of the judges putting together the group that became One Direction.

In the clip, filmed during the 2010 series of the singing contest, Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh consider putting together some of the contestants into a group.The clip shows a picture of Niall Horan being placed down first, with the group slowly taking place as the judges work their way through headshots.

"I'm not saying we're going to do it, but I'd like to imagine it," said Cowell.

Listen to ITV News's entertainment podcast, Unscripted:

After Nicole Scherzinger suggests that her fellow judges should "do an imaginary boyband" Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson were added to the hypothetical group.

She said: ""They're just too talented to get rid of. They've got the right look and charisma on stage. I think they'll be really great in a boyband.

"They're like little stars and you can't get rid of little stars so you put them all together."

The judges went on to suggest that Liam Payne's "standout" audition and confidence meant that he "could be the leader" of the group.

The clip comes just weeks after Payne told Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast that he had been the original member of One Direction.

The 28-year-old said: “From what I’ve heard part of the reason One Direction was made was because of Simon’s promise to me. That in two years I’ll make this work for you.

“So he kind of started with my face and worked out around the rest. I’ve never told this story before.”

The group ultimately finished in third place on the 2010 series of The X Factor, behind winner Matt Cardle and runner-up Rebecca Ferguson.

Their debut single, What Makes You Beautiful, broke pre-order records and headed straight for the top of the UK Singles Chart in 2011.

While their debut album Up All Night also smashed records worldwide.

The group rode an enormous wave of popularity all the way through to 2015, before Zayn Malik decided to leave the band.

After Malik left, the group stated that they would continue as a four-piece and released fifth album Made in the A.M.

However, they then announced they would be going on an indefinite hiatus, which continues to this day.