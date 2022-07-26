England are sensationally through to the Women's Euro 2022 final after beating Sweden in Tuesday night’s semi-final.

The Lionesses overturned their poor record against their rivals, emerging victorious at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane with a 4-0 win.

They will take on either Germany or France in the final, depending on which team wins the second semi-final at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on Wednesday night (July 27).

Here's when and where the final will be held - and how you can watch.

The Lionesses could be set to win their first ever major trophy. Credit: PA Images

When is the Women’s Euro final 2022 taking place?

The final will be played on Sunday July 31, kicking off at 5pm UK time.

It will be the Lionesses' first appearance in a final since Euro 2009 - and, if they win, their first ever major trophy.

Their overall record has seen them win two out of seven semi-finals, going on to finish runners-up at Euro 1984 and 2009.

Prior to this one, they exited the last three major tournaments - the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and Euro 2017 - at the semi-final stage.

The final will take place at Wembley Stadium in north-west London. Credit: PA Images

Where is the Women's Euro final 2022 being held?

The 2022 final will take place at London's Wembley Stadium - the largest sports venue in the UK and the second-largest stadium in Europe, with 90,000 seats.

The stadium, in the north-west of the city, is instantly recognisable by its striking arch, which is 133 metres tall and sits above the north stand.

This will be the first Women's Euro final at Wembley.

It has previously hosted the 1966 World Cup final, Euro 1996, the 1948 Summer Olympics, and the 2015 Rugby World Cup, among other major events.

Can I buy tickets to the Women’s Euro final 2022?

All available tickets to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley have sold out.

How can I watch the Women’s Euro final 2022 on TV?

The pre-match action and the game will be broadcast live from 4pm on BBC One.

Viewers can also stream the action on the BBC iPlayer app and the BBC Sport website by using a computer, smartphone, tablet or smart TV. Remember to check if you need a TV licence.

The match will also be streamed live on UEFA.tv and the highlights will be available to view shortly afterwards.

BBC 5 Live and Sounds will be broadcasting the final for radio listeners, and the Daily Euros podcast is available on BBC Sounds.

What if I'm watching from outside the UK?

If you are abroad, it's best to check if the match is being shown by a broadcaster in that country.

The full list of global UEFA Women's Euro 2022 broadcast partners is available here, though viewers are advised to check individual broadcaster schedules.

Visitors to the stadium will not be required to show a Covid pass. Credit: PA Images

I’ve got a ticket to the final at Wembley Stadium - do I need a Covid pass?

The Wembley Stadium Website says: “Covid passes will no longer be enforced as a condition of entry for events at Wembley Stadium.

"However, we continue to urge fans to follow public health guidance to keep each other safe on a match day, which includes wearing a face covering when on concourses, indoors and in crowded areas."

Supporters are also asked to take a Covid test on match day if possible, and to practice good hand hygiene when in the stadium.

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms is asked not to travel.

Can I bring a bag into the stadium?

Wembley operates a restricted bag policy. Full details can be found here.