England has swept through to the Women's Euro 2022 final after beating Sweden 4-0.

The Lionesses will face either Germany or France on Sunday, depending on which team wins the second semi-final game on Wednesday.

Among those reacting to Tuesday's spectacular win is Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tweeted: “On to Wembley! A fantastic result for Captain @leahcwilliamson and the @Lionesses tonight against Sweden. “Come on England, bring it home #WEURO2022."

The Duke of Cambridge also congratulated the squad, tweeting "the entire country is so proud of everything you’re achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way!"

