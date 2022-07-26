TalkTV Tory leadership debate halted after incident in studio

The Tory leadership debate on TalkTV has been halted after a medical incident in the studio.

Just over halfway through Tuesday's clash between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, a loud noise in the studio interrupted proceedings.The foreign secretary looked visibly worried and could be heard saying “oh my god”, as she walked off the stage.

The broadcaster then confirmed that someone on the set had been taken unwell and is now being attended to. A source told ITV News that the medical incident is not thought to be serious.

Presenter Ian Collins added that TalkTV plans to recommence the debate "if possible".

