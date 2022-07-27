In pictures: Rail passengers face travel chaos as thousands of workers strike

Rail passengers contended with travel disruption on Wednesday morning as thousands of workers strike.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 14 train operators mounted picket lines outside rail stations on Wednesday amid a row over jobs, pay, pensions, and conditions.

It comes just weeks after the biggest rail strike in over 30 years brought the nation to a standstill.

Only around one in five trains are running on Wednesday, on around half the network, with some areas having no trains all day.

Train passengers will also face disruption on Thursday morning due to a later start to services as employees return to duties.

As the disruption continues, ITV News brings you the strike in pictures.

An empty platform at Kings Cross Station. Credit: PA

Train platforms at Kings Cross Station stand empty. Credit: PA

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on the picket line beside the Birmingham New Street signal box. Credit: PA

Passengers at Waterloo train station, London. Credit: PA

General Secretary Mick Lynch (centre) and Assistant General Secretary Eddie Dempsey (right), outside London Euston train station. Credit: PA

RMT picket line outside Bristol Temple Meads train station. Credit: PA

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on the picket line. Credit: PA

