Joe Biden ends ‘strict isolation’ after negative Covid-19 test

President Joe Biden is ending his Covid-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday. The update comes from Mr Biden’s physician, via a letter the White House released on Wednesday. Dr Kevin O’Connor wrote that the president has completed his course of treatment with the drug Paxlovid and remains free of fever. The doctor added that, given those factors and the pair of negative tests, President Biden will discontinue his “strict isolation” measures. In fact, President Biden is scheduled to appear in the White House Rose Garden at around midday on Wednesday.

The 79-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 last week, and reportedly suffered from mild symptoms, including a temperature, cough and runny nose. Prior to the positive test, President Biden had received a full round of vaccinations and two booster jabs.

Alongside Paxlovid, Dr O'Connor said the president was using an albuterol inhaler, "oral hydration" and Tylenol to treat the virus.

He continued to hold virtual meetings while isolating. President Biden urged his fellow Americans to "keep the faith", assuring them that he was feeling "okay".In a post on social media, the president said he "really appreciated" the concerns of Americans and that he was "getting a lot of work done."