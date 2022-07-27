Labour shadow minister sacked for joining rail strike picket line

A Labour shadow minister has been sacked for joining a rail strike picket line against the orders of party leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Sam Tarry, who joined striking workers on the picket line at Euston Station in London, has been removed from Labour's front bench, the party confirmed after speculation about whether he would be punished for his defiance.

Labour said he had been sacked as a shadow transport minister for a "breach of collective responsibility", which a spokesperson added is "taken extremely seriously".

Asked whether he expected to be sacked by Sir Keir, Mr Tarry told ITV's Good Morning Britain: “I’ve no idea what Keir will decide to do but I know this - if Keir was in government right now, this dispute wouldn’t be happening.”

He added: “I have absolutely 100% confidence that any Labour Party MP would be in support of striking workers who have given up a day’s pay, a week’s pay or even longer.”

Sam Tarry spoke to GMB from the picket line outside Euston station:

But in a statement, Labour said: “The Labour Party will always stand up for working people fighting for better pay, terms and conditions at work.

“This isn’t about appearing on a picket line. Members of the frontbench sign up to collective responsibility. That includes media appearances being approved and speaking to agreed frontbench positions.

“As a government in waiting, any breach of collective responsibility is taken extremely seriously and for these reasons Sam Tarry has been removed from the frontbench.”

Just one in five trains are running on Wednesday after members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators went on strike.

Further strike action has been agreed for next month, with drivers at nine rail companies set to walk out on August 13 over pay, their union Aslef announced.

Shadow ministers who attended picket lines during the last strike in June received a warning but avoided the sack.

One of them was Kate Osborne, a parliamentary aide to shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle, who defied party policy on Wednesday.

The Jarrow MP tweeted a photo of herself with members of the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association.

Ruth Jones, a shadow environment minister, also took to Twitter to express her solidarity with the picketers.

It came a day after Sir Keir said he would again tell his frontbench MPs not to join striking workers in the latest action.

The Labour leader said: "The Labour Party in opposition needs to be the Labour Party in power.

"And a government doesn't go on picket lines, a government tries to resolve disputes."