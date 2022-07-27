Play Brightcove video

Martin Lewis explains to ITV News the 'devastating' impact of the 'simply unaffordable' price hikes Britons are facing this autumn

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has called on the government to urgently intervene on surging gas prices which will have a "frankly catastrophic" impact on millions of Britons later this year.

The latest predictions estimate the energy price cap will increase by 77% on October 1 to £3,500, and in January next year it will rise even further.

This means Britons will see a £1,500 a year hike in bills which is "simply unaffordable for millions of homes" and is likely to put upwards of 10 million people into fuel poverty, Mr Lewis warns.

"The impact of it is frankly catastrophic and intervention is needed, and needed now," he said.

Mr Lewis urged the government to grasp the issue, adding: "What we need is a willingness to take action and to grasp this, to make sure there are millions of people in this country who don't face the choice between starvation and freezing this winter, and it's looking like that is a realistic choice if nothing is done for many."

Russia, which is one of the biggest energy suppliers in the world, is largely behind the crippling price hikes. It is steadily choking off supply lines amid the West's sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

Here's everything you need to know about the cause of the price hikes, what can be done about them and if there is a possibility of them coming down any time soon.

Martin Lewis warns consumers there are 'very few solutions' to bringing their energy bills down and instead advises to try to start saving now for the winter

Play Brightcove video

How does Russia's invasion of Ukraine affect your gas prices?

Russia supplies 40% of the EU’s natural gas via several pipelines running from Russia to Europe.

Countries which are most reliant on Russian gas, such as Germany which imports about 55% of its gas from Russia, are particularly vulnerable to disruptions in supply. The UK imports less than 4% of its gas from Russia but because energy markets are global, it is still affected by price rises.

Recently Russia restricted gas flows to Europe which have caused prices, which were already high, to rise further.

Prices spiked most recently after Russia dropped the flow of gas through the Nord Stream pipeline which runs to Germany.

In June, Russia cut gas flows through this pipeline to 40% of normal capacity, saying there was an issue with the delayed return of a gas turbine because of sanctions imposed by the EU and United States against Russia for invading Ukraine.

Gazprom, the Russian company which is the main operator of the Nord Stream pipeline then shut the pipeline down for 10 days in July for annual maintenance.

Gazprom resumed gas flows at 40% of normal capacity and announced this week that it was dropping gas flows again, to about 20% of the pipeline’s capacity, because of a ‘technical condition’ with a turbine engine.

Correspondent Rebecca Barry examines whether Russia is using gas to retaliate against Western support for Ukraine

Play Brightcove video

Why is Russia doing this?Russia is one of the biggest energy suppliers in the world and can use this power as a tool to pressure governments over Ukraine.

“The more economic pain Europe suffers, the better it is for Russia because that will drive home the costs of supporting Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s invasion,” Keir Giles an expert from the Chatham House think tank told ITV News.

“The less support there is for Ukraine to continue this war, the more likely it is that Ukraine will come under some kind of pressure to reach some kind of ceasefire. Ukraine depends completely on western support and backing to withstand Russia’s onslaught. Take that away and Russia wins.”

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia is expanding its military objectives in Ukraine and that it wants to take control of the entire southern part of the country.

Recently, President Vladimir Putin compared himself to one of Russia’s great leaders, Peter the Great, and suggested he was returning ancestral lands to Russia by waging war in Ukraine.

By disrupting gas supplies President Putin is hoping to pressure western countries to get Ukraine, and the world, to recognise the territory he has seized in Ukraine as being under Russian control.

What is the impact on the UK and Europe?

Reduced gas supplies mean prices are higher because many countries are trying to source alternatives elsewhere.

Even though the UK does not import much gas from Russia, gas prices have almost doubled over the last year. In Europe, the EU has warned Russia may turn off the gas taps completely this winter which would push prices up even more.

In the UK, the energy price cap which limits the rates a supplier can charge for default prices has already gone up and will go up again in October.

“This will take someone on typical usage from the current £1,971 a year, which was already up by over 50%, to £3,500 a year. In January, it will go up again,’ Martin Lewis from Money Saving Expert told ITV News.

“This £1,500 a year price spike is simply unaffordable for millions of homes and is likely to put around 10 million people or more into fuel poverty.

"The impact of it is frankly catastrophic and intervention is needed and needed now.”

If nothing is done by the government to tackle the issue many will 'face the choice between starvation and freezing this winter', warns Martin Lewis

Play Brightcove video

What can be done about high gas prices?

There is no easy answer to this question. Delivering emergency one-off payments to households, council tax rebates or cutting VAT have all been suggested as steps the government could take to lessen the economic pain of the energy crisis on households.

There are concerns that if this winter is particularly long or cold, that millions of people will not be able to cope.

“What we need is a willingness to take action and grasp this problem.” Martin Lewis said.

“We need to make sure there are not millions of people in this country who do not face the choice between starvation and freezing this winter.

"It looks like that is a realistic prospect if nothing is done.”

Will there be supply issues over winter?

To stave off a total gas crisis, some EU countries have agreed voluntarily to reduce their gas consumption by 15% from August 2022 to March 2023.

The EU recently ordered that EU countries must fill their gas storage to 80% of capacity before this winter. Currently storage levels are around 66%.

Lower levels of gas supplied from Russia mean that countries are struggling to fill gas storage facilities ahead of winter.

The UK gets 50% of its gas from UK gas fields and the government says the UK energy price crisis is due to high global prices for oil and gas, not because of supply issues.

However, if Russian gas is turned off and more countries compete for supplies, it could impact the UK.

The UK has enough capacity to store around 12 days off gas, which is less than some EU nations.

However, if Russia cuts off gas completely there are concerns that gas supplies within some nations will have to be cut.

There are fears that, in the event of a total Russian gas shutdown, companies across Europe – from steelmakers to the chemical industry - may have to halt production which could tip Europe into a recession.