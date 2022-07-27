A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot in the US increased to $1.02 billion (£845m) after no one matched all six numbers on Tuesday night to claim the top prize. The new estimated jackpot will be the fourth-largest lottery prize in the US, with the record amount - $1.537bn (£1.2bn) - for Mega Millions having been won in South Carolina in October 2018.

"Friday night’s drawing will be the thirtieth in this jackpot run, which began April 19 after the jackpot was won in Tennessee on April 15," Mega Millions said in a statement published on Wednesday.

People fill out Mega Millions payslips at a shop in Hawthorne, California. Credit: AP

The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15, meaning there have been 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner. Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, with the Mega Ball: 15.

The $1.02bn prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, which is paid annually over 30 years.

However, most winners choose the cash option instead, which for the next drawing Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million (£499m). The odds of winning this jackpot are one in 302.5 million.

The new estimated Mega Millions jackpot will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize. Credit: AP

Mega Millions, which is coordinated by state lotteries, is played in 45 states as well as Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands.

This means that while visitors to America can buy tickets from a US lottery retailer, Mega Millions tickets are not sold outside the US.

The biggest ever lottery jackpot win came in 2016, in the USA’s Powerball jackpot – with $1.586bn (£1.3bn) being won, though this was split between three winning tickets.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know