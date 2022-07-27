Broadcaster Kate McCann said she is "fine now" and thanked people for their support after fainting while hosting a live debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

The showdown between the two Tory leadership hopefuls dramatically ended early on Tuesday evening after the host fainted on-air.

A loud crash was heard off-camera with Ms Truss - who was midway through an answer - looking visibly worried and saying "oh my god" in shock before she went over.

Ms McCann confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon that she would be back on air this evening analysing the political fallout from the debate and joked: "Yes, sat down!"

"Well that wasn't how last night was supposed to end!" she wrote on Twitter.

"Thanks everyone for the lovely messages- I'm fine now - and apologies to @trussliz and @RishiSunak for cutting the debate short."

After Ms McCann collapsed, TalkTV suddenly went off-air. Programming restarted minutes after, but the broadcaster went to presenter Ian Collins rather than returning to the debate.

The Foreign Secretary looked visibly worried and could be heard saying “oh my god”, as she walked off the stage.

Ms McCann was meant to appear alongside The Sun’s political editor Harry Cole for the debate, but moderated alone after he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier on Tuesday.

Mr Sunak later said it was "good news" Ms McCann was okay, adding in a tweet: "It was a great debate and I look forward to getting grilled by you again shortly!"

Ms Truss said she was "relieved" to hear the host was fine, but also "really sorry that such a good debate had to end".

During the clash, Mr Sunak and Ms Truss once again butted heads over taxes, NHS funding and the economy ahead of the next round of hustings beginning on Thursday and ending on Sunday.

