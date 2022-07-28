Bernard Cribbins, star of The Railway Children and Doctor Who, dies aged 93

Bernard Cribbins, who narrated The Wombles and starred in the film adaptation of The Railway Children, has died aged 93, his agent said.

The veteran actor also starred in Doctor Who, several Carry On movies and had roles in Coronation Street, as well as many others films and programmes.

A statement from Gavin Barker Associates said: “Beloved actor Bernard Cribbins OBE has passed away at the age of 93.

“His career spanned seven decades with such diverse work ranging from films like The Railway Children and the Carry On series, hit 60s song Right Said Fred, a notorious guest on Fawlty Towers and narrating The 1970s children programme The Wombles.

“He worked well into his 90s, recently appearing in Doctor Who and the CBeebies series Old Jack’s Boat. He lost his wife of 66 years, Gill, last year.

“Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.”

Born in Oldham, Cribbins was revered for his versatility and became a favourite with young audiences all over the country as the narrator of The Wombles, as well as for more than 100 appearances on the children’s favourite, Jackanory.

After appearing on stage for many years, Cribbins made his film debut in 1957’s Davy, before going on to work alongside some of British cinema’s biggest names in films such as the 1967 version of Casino Royale.

Off-screen, Cribbins enjoyed a successful musical career and had a number of hit records including 1962 comedy songs, Hole In The Ground and Right Said Fred, both of which reached the UK singles chart top 10.

Bernard Cribbins with actresses, Sally Thomsett (left) and Jenny Agutter, filming The Railway Children on location at Oakworth in 1970. Credit: PA

Arguably one of the roles he is most famous for was as station porter Albert Perks in The Railway Children, released in 1970.

The film adaptation of E Nesbit’s book chronicles the adventures of three children forced to move from London to Yorkshire after their father is imprisoned for being falsely accused of selling state secrets.

In 2011 he received an OBE for services to drama over his long career.

Speaking at the investiture ceremony, he said providing the voices of characters such as Uncle Bulgaria, Tobermory and Orinoco was simple because of how The Wombles was written.

Bernard Cribbins with his Officer of the British Empire medal after receiving it during a ceremony at Windsor Castle. Credit: PA

“The structure of the writing was such that you knew exactly where everybody was socially in that household,” he said.

He went on to regularly appear in the Doctor Who TV series as Wilfred Mott, the grandfather of the Doctor’s companion Donna Noble, played by Catherine Tate.

At the age of nearly 90, he published an autobiography in 2018 reflecting on his decades in show business.

Its title was 'Bernard Who? 75 Years Of Doing Absolutely Everything' and had one piece of simple advice for readers: "Do your best and be grateful for every single job".