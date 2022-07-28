British Gas owner Centrica has increased its operating profits five-fold to £1.34 billion as household energy bills soar.

This was a significant increase compared with £262 million in the same six months a year earlier.

The energy company also announced it would be reinstating its dividends of 1p per share after these were suspended in 2020.

The announcement comes as gas prices have hit record highs in Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has sent energy bills rocketing for consumers.

Group chief executive Chris O’Shea said Centrica was "very aware of the difficult environment many customers are facing," and promised the energy giant would continue to "support customers through the most challenging energy crisis in living memory."

"We are investing in our customers and colleagues, creating at least 500 additional UK-based customer service roles in British Gas Energy and 1,000 new UK engineering apprenticeships, while through the British Gas Energy Support Fund we are providing grants to help customers pay their energy bills," he added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has called on the government to intervene as gas prices soar, warning they will have a "frankly catastrophic" impact on millions later this year.

The latest predictions estimate the energy price cap will increase by 77% on October 1 to £3,500, and in January next year it will rise even further.

This means Britons will see a £1,500 a year hike in bills, which is "simply unaffordable for millions of homes" and is likely to put upwards of 10 million people into fuel poverty, Mr Lewis told ITV News.

Martin Lewis explains to ITV News the 'devastating' impact of the 'simply unaffordable' price hikes Britons are facing this autumn

Play Brightcove video

Meanwhile, the National Grid has also warned prices could surge even higher if Russia cuts off natural gas flow to Europe amid its war in Ukraine.

“It is clear that the cessation of flows of gas into Europe could have knock-on impacts, including very high prices,” the National Grid said on Thursday in its early outlook for winter.

The warning came as Moscow reduced gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which sent wholesale gas prices rocketing and led to predications households could see energy bills of £3,850 next year, remaining above £3,500 into 2024, Bloomberg reported.

As one of the biggest energy suppliers in the world, President Vladimir Putin can use gas to pressure governments to recognise recognise the territory he has seized in Ukraine as being under Russian control.