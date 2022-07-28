US economy shrinks for a second quarter, sparking fears of recession

The US economy shrank again in the past three months, for a second straight quarter, sparking fears of a recession.

The decline was announced by the commerce department on Thursday after they had measured the price of goods and services, both of which decreased at an annual rate of 0.9% in the second quarter after falling at an annual rate of 1.6% in the first three months.

The news comes just before the Biden administration starts to prepare for midterm election season.

Officials at the White House have made attempts to talk down fears of a recession by arguing that many parts of the economy are still strong.

Outside of the United States, the global economy as a whole is also grappling with high inflation and weakening growth, especially after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent energy and food prices soaring. Europe, highly dependent on Russian natural gas, appears especially vulnerable to a recession.

UK inflation recently soared to a fresh 40-year high tightening the cost-of-living squeeze on households across the country.And in the United States, the inflation surge and fear of a recession have eroded consumer confidence and stirred anxiety about the economy.

The GDP report also pointed to consumer spending slowing and falling business investment.

Inventories tumbled as businesses slowed their restocking of shelves, shaving two percentage points from GDP.

Higher borrowing rates, a consequence of the Federal Reserve's series of rate hikes, clobbered home construction, which shrank at a 14% annual rate. Government spending dropped, too.

Some economists have said that while the economy is showing some weakening, they doubt it’s in recession.

The government’s first of three estimates of GDP for the April-June quarter marked a drastic weakening from the 5.7% growth the economy achieved last year.

That was the fastest calendar-year expansion since 1984, reflecting how vigorously the economy roared back from the brief but brutal pandemic recession of 2020.

But since then, the combination of mounting prices and higher borrowing costs have taken a toll.

The labour department’s consumer price index skyrocketed 9.1% in June from a year earlier, a pace not matched since 1981.

And despite widespread pay raises, prices are surging faster than wages. In June, average hourly earnings, after adjusting for inflation, slid 3.6% from a year earlier, the 15th straight year-over-year drop.

Americans are still spending, though more tepidly.

Spending on goods like appliances and furniture, which had soared while Americans were sheltering at home early in the pandemic, dropped at a 4.4% annual rate last quarter.

But spending on services, like airline trips and dinners out, rose at a 4.1% rate, indicating that millions of consumers are venturing out more.

Before accounting for surging prices, the economy actually grew at a 7.8% annual pace in the April-June quarter. But inflation wiped out that gain and then some and produced a negative GDP number.