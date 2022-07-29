Britain's former ambassador to the US Sir Christopher Meyer dies aged 78

Sir Christopher Meyer, Britain's former ambassador to the US, has died aged 78.

Sir Christopher’s death was confirmed by current Ambassador Karen Pierce on Twitter following a report in the Daily Mail which claimed he had suffered a stroke while on holiday with his wife in the French Alps.

Paying tribute, the current ambassador, Dame Karen Pierce, said: "He was a great diplomat and a great character."

“All our thoughts are with Catherine and his family,” she added.

Sir Christopher’s six years in Washington came during the Clinton and George W Bush eras.

He served in the post for six years from 1997, having previously been press secretary to Conservative prime minister John Major between 1994 and 1996. The diplomat had joined the Foreign Office in 1966 and had early postings to Moscow, Madrid, and Brussels. In 2005, Sir Christopher released his memoirs, DC Confidential, recounting his time as Ambassador. It included sharp criticism of former prime minister Tony Blair for his handling of the period leading up to the Iraq War.