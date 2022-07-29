Dua Lipa has said she is "so deeply sorry" after a series of unauthorised fireworks were set off during her performance in Canada on Wednesday night.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show fans disperse as a number of fireworks explode across the floor section near the sound booth at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto.

Some fans were reportedly injured during the incident but required no further treatment after being seen by venue medics.

Lipa, who is on her Future Nostalgia Tour, promoting her album of the same name, issued a statement on Instagram addressing what had happened during the concert.

“Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto," the 26-year-old singer wrote in a story.

"Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are.

“There is an ongoing investigation into the events being conducted.”

"Bringing this show to life for my fans has been such an amazing experience, and I am so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way."

A spokesperson for Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), which owns the arena, released a statement saying it is cooperating with police to investigate the incident.

“Last night, at the end of a concert event at Scotiabank Arena, unauthorized and illegal fireworks were set off on the arena floor by a member of the audience," MLSE was quoted by CityNews as saying.

"As a result, three attendees received minor aid on-site and were able to go home without a need for further medical attention. “As one of the premier venues in North America, creating a safe and secure venue for every attendee at Scotiabank Arena is MLSE’s top priority, and we immediately began working in cooperation with Toronto Police Services to fully investigate this reckless and dangerous act.”