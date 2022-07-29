Excitement is spreading across the country as fans nervously wait for The Lionesses to take on Germany on Sunday in their first major tournament final in over a decade.

Eight-time European champions Germany are pushing for a ninth continental crown against England, who have exited the last three major competitions at the semi-final stage.

The meeting of the two sides in the Euro 2022 final has been described by ex-England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain as "the most romantic final, as a football fan, that you could wish for".

We take a look back at both the women's and men's teams' historic matches.

Germany will play England on Sunday in front of a crowd of up to 87,200. Credit: Twitter / Lionesses

1966 World Cup glory for England's men team

While the history of England matches with Germany dates back to the late 19th century, the first iconic face-off came at the old Wembley as manager Alf Ramsey's England took on West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final.

The two sides were locked at 2-2 and dragged into extra-time, until striker Geoff Hurst’s strike handed England the lead, in what still remain controversial circumstances.

Soviet linesman Tofiq Bahramov helped award the goal in a now infamous decision, insisting the whole ball had crossed all of the line after rebounding off the crossbar. However television footage remains inconclusive.

Then came one of the greatest moments in English football history, when Hurst burst clear to score a magnificent third goal and complete his hat-trick to secure England its first and - still - only World Cup trophy.

England Captain Bobby Moore, centre, is carried by Geoff Hurst, centre left and Ray Wilson as he holds the 1966 World Cup. Credit: AP

1990 World Cup semi-final penalty heartbreak for England's men team

The sides would meet again on the biggest stage but the World Cup semi-final on July 4, 1990, was undoubtedly England's biggest match since their 1966 triumph.

The game ended 1-1, after Germany took the lead through a deflected Andreas Brehme free-kick before Three Lions captain Gary Lineker equalised with just ten minutes left on the clock.

But England, then managed by Bobby Robson, lost the decisive penalty shoot-out 4-3 against West Germany.

Gary Lineker, Peter Beardsley and David Platt scored the first three penalties for England, but Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle failed to net their kicks, sending a gutted squad - built upon the genius of Paul Gascoigne - crashing out of the competition.

West Germany went on to win the World Cup for the third time, beating Argentina 1–0 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Germany beat England's men team on penalties to reach Euro 96 final

Host nation England won Group A with seven points after recording an impressive 4-1 win over Holland, building up momentum for the next stage.

Terry Venables' team knocked out Spain on penalties to reach the semi-finals, but England's progress was ended by eventual champions Germany following another shoot-out.

England's Paul Gascoigne tussles for the ball with West German defender Juergen Kohler. Credit: AP

Alan Shearer had headed England into a third-minute lead, but German striker Stefan Kuntz levelled the scores just after the quarter-hour.

England had memorable chances in extra time but couldn't find a way to score.

In the end Gareth Southgate - who as manager oversaw England's loss to Italy in a nail-biting penalty shoot out in Euro 2020 - missed the crucial penalty and Germany converted their final spot kick to reach another final, whereupon they overcame the Czech Republic. The Germans even adopted England's hit theme of the summer Three Lions (Football's Coming Home) as they returned home champions.

Gareth Southgate bows his head after missing the penalty. Credit: AP

The Lionesses lose to Germany in 2009 Euro final

England's last Women's Euro final clash with Germany ended in 6-2 heartbreak.

The game started badly for England as Germany went 2-0 up inside 21 minutes, but goals from Karen Carney and Kelly Smith twice kept Hope Powell's side in contention.

The continental heavyweights were ultimately too strong and went on to thrash their English counterparts in the final of the European Championship.

German players pose on the balcony of the town hall in Frankfurt after beating England in the final. Credit: AP

Historic win for the Lions in Euro 2020

Reversing the general trend of losing to their continental rivals, England's men's team beat Germany in a comfortable 2-0 win at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament last June.

England were victorious at Wembley after Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane struck twice within 11 minutes of each other, following a tense first half.

England's Harry Kane (left) and Declan Rice celebrate during the match against Germany. Credit: PA

It ended a 55-year wait for a knockout tie victory over Germany.

Some 43,000 England fans and 1,800 German fans attended the game and although Wembley was only at half-full, the roaring home crowd made it sound as if the stadium was at full capacity.

The game marked an end for Joachim Low as Germany coach after a spectacular career that brought a World Cup win in 2014 in Brazil.