England are through to the Women's Euro 2022 final after beating Sweden in Tuesday night’s semi-final.

The Lionesses emerged victorious at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane with a 4-0 win, and are now set to take on Germany in the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday for a chance of lifting the coveted trophy.

There has been an outpouring of support for the team from across the country, with celebrities including senior royals wishing the ladies good luck ahead of the match.

Prince William, president of the Football Association, will join the crowds at Wembley to watch the final, according to Kensington Palace.

The Duke of Cambridge tweeted his congratulations to the Lionesses and said the “entire country is so proud” of them after their win against Sweden.

William’s children have joined him at recent high-profile events such as the Wimbledon Men’s tennis final and celebrations marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and there is speculation Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte could be in the royal box for Sunday's match.

Meanwhile, popstar Anne-Marie also wished the team "the best of luck," for the game.

"I've been watching you all the way and I'll be with you in the final," the singer added.

Another famous face supporting the team was YouTube star KSI, who said: "To all the Lionesses, let's go, let's win this final ... let's bring this home!"

Singer and reality TV personality Peter Andre was amongst the famous faces wishing the team "huge luck."

"We're all so proud of you," he said, adding he wished the Lionesses "love from me and all of my family."

The team even have some diplomatic supporters.

The US Embassy in London shared its support for the players through a video skit in which staff recreate Alessia Russo’s back-heel goal.

In a video posted to Twitter on Friday, US Embassy spokesperson Aaron Snipe is filmed in slow-motion re-enacting Russo’s stunning shot from England’s Euro 2022 semi-final triumph over Sweden.

Mr Snipe is filmed walking along a corridor in the embassy office before being approached by a colleague who hands him papers containing the written “rules”, telling him: “As a US diplomat, you can’t take a position on this – you cannot support England in the Euro finals.”

Mr Snipe is then seen playfully scrunching up the papers into a ball, dropping the paper ball to the floor, and back-heeling it into a nearby bin to the sound of dramatic music.

Russo’s back-heel goal scored in the 68th minute on Tuesday, which saw England go 3-0 up in the match against Sweden, was described by England boss Sarina Wiegman as “phenomenal”.

Jane Hartley, the US Ambassador to the UK, responded to the video on Twitter, jokingly telling Mr Snipe to “get back to work” as “Wembley is still over 48 hrs away” – before adding in brackets: “Go, #Lionesses!”

Singer Mabel also sent her good wishes to the players, saying: "We are all rooting for you and I know you're going to smash it."

Capital FM breakfast show DJ Roman Kemp praised the Lionesses' performance in the tournament so far, saying: "You've been absolutely smashing it, we're all so proud of you."

"Come on Lionesses, we've got this, bring it home," he added.

Another DJ paying tribute to the players ahead of their big night was Joel Corry, who wished the team "massive good luck."

"Go on make some history," he said.

Singer Becky Hill was another famous face cheering on the team.

